Wagerr (WGR) Price Tops $0.0069 on Major Exchanges

Wagerr (WGR) traded up 5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 20th. Wagerr has a market capitalization of $1.49 million and approximately $76.00 worth of Wagerr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Wagerr has traded down 7.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Wagerr coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0069 or 0.00000032 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Wagerr

Wagerr (CRYPTO:WGR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 11th, 2017. Wagerr’s total supply is 245,239,806 coins and its circulating supply is 216,761,204 coins. The Reddit community for Wagerr is /r/Wagerr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wagerr’s official website is www.wagerr.com. Wagerr’s official Twitter account is @wagerrx and its Facebook page is accessible here. Wagerr’s official message board is news.wagerr.com.

Buying and Selling Wagerr

According to CryptoCompare, “Wagerr is a decentralized sportsbook built on blockchain technology. Due to its peer-to-peer structure Wagerr brings trustless sports betting to the whole world while avoiding single hacks, scams and server downtime. Wagerr is able to escrow user stakes, verify results and pay out winners automatically, eliminating the need for third party services which charge higher fees. In Wagerr ets are executed through the use of Application Specific Smart Contracts (ASSC), while a network of Oracle Masternodes update game results and execute smart contracts to facilitate reliable betting and payouts and receive 50% of the bet's fee while doing so. 48% of the fees are destroyed, reducing the total supply of WGR while demand is created by users who buy WGR to gamble with. Anyone can stake 25,000 WGR to run a Masternode and earn a monthly share of the network fees. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wagerr directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wagerr should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wagerr using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

