Warburg Research Analysts Give Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) a €27.40 Price Target

Warburg Research set a €27.40 ($27.96) price target on Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €28.00 ($28.57) price target on Evonik Industries in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a €19.00 ($19.39) price target on Evonik Industries in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Berenberg Bank set a €28.00 ($28.57) target price on Evonik Industries in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €36.00 ($36.73) target price on Evonik Industries in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €21.50 ($21.94) target price on Evonik Industries in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th.

Get Evonik Industries alerts:

Evonik Industries Trading Down 1.3 %

EVK opened at €19.95 ($20.35) on Tuesday. Evonik Industries has a 12 month low of €26.78 ($27.33) and a 12 month high of €32.97 ($33.64). The stock has a 50-day moving average of €21.00 and a 200 day moving average of €24.18.

Evonik Industries Company Profile

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business. It operates through Specialty Additives, Nutrition & Care, Smart Materials, Performance Materials, and Technology & Infrastructure segments. The Specialty Additives segment provides polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, isophorones, epoxy curing agents, oil additives, fumed silicas, matting agents, TAA and TAA derivatives, and acetylenic diol-based surfactants for consumer goods and specialized industrial applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Evonik Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evonik Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.