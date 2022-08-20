Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) Shares Sold by Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co

Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co trimmed its stake in shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) by 13.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $3,493,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PFG Advisors lifted its position in Waste Connections by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 25,055 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,507,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its position in Waste Connections by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 19,872 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,708,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Waste Connections during the 4th quarter worth approximately $907,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 89,336 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,480,000 after buying an additional 2,735 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Connections in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,726,000. 84.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WCN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Waste Connections from $145.00 to $154.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Oppenheimer set a $135.00 price target on Waste Connections in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Atb Cap Markets raised Waste Connections from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Waste Connections from $143.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Waste Connections from $147.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.25.

Waste Connections Stock Performance

Waste Connections Announces Dividend

Waste Connections stock opened at $141.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $128.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $129.89. The company has a market capitalization of $36.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.74, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.72. Waste Connections, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $113.50 and a fifty-two week high of $145.62.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. Waste Connections’s payout ratio is 34.85%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Waste Connections news, Director William J. Razzouk sold 4,073 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total transaction of $570,342.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $562,360.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Waste Connections Company Profile

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

See Also

