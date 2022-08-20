Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK) Shares Purchased by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK – Get Rating) by 55.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,720 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,976 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned about 0.06% of Weis Markets worth $1,194,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Weis Markets during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $223,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in Weis Markets by 50.3% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 4,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in Weis Markets during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,226,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Weis Markets by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 16,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after buying an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Weis Markets during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Weis Markets from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 14th.

Weis Markets Stock Performance

NYSE:WMK opened at $85.41 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $77.22 and a 200-day moving average of $74.78. The company has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.32 and a beta of 0.14. Weis Markets, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.01 and a 52 week high of $86.75.

Weis Markets (NYSE:WMK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter. Weis Markets had a return on equity of 9.64% and a net margin of 2.69%.

Weis Markets Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 25th were given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 22nd. This is a positive change from Weis Markets’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Weis Markets’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.96%.

Weis Markets Profile

Weis Markets, Inc engages in the retail sale of food through a chain of supermarkets in Pennsylvania and surrounding states. The company's retail food stores sell groceries, dairy products, frozen foods, meats, seafood, fresh produce, floral, pharmacy services, deli products, prepared foods, bakery products, beer and wine, and fuel; and general merchandise items, such as health and beauty care, and household products.

