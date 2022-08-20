Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EAD) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.06

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EAD – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, August 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.0568 per share by the closed-end fund on Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 12th.
Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 1.9% annually over the last three years.
Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund Stock Down 1.5 %
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:EAD opened at $7.01 on Friday. Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund has a fifty-two week low of $6.38 and a fifty-two week high of $9.22.
About Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund
Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management, LLC. It is co-managed by Wells Capital Management Incorporated. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in below investment grade debt securities, high-yield debt securities, loans and preferred stocks rated Ba or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's Ratings Group.
