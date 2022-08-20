West Fraser Timber (OTCMKTS:WFTBF) Stock Price Up 1.4%

West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WFTBF – Get Rating) shares rose 1.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $95.00 and last traded at $94.22. Approximately 86,673 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,817% from the average daily volume of 4,521 shares. The stock had previously closed at $92.91.

West Fraser Timber Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $86.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.74.

West Fraser Timber Company Profile

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, produces and sells lumber, panels, and pulp and papers in western Canada and the southern United States. It offers spruce-pine-fir, Douglas Fir-Larch, Hem-Fir tree, and southern yellow pine lumber; treated wood products; and newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and energy products.

