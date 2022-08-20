Western Forest Products Inc. (OTCMKTS:WFSTF) Plans $0.01 Dividend

Western Forest Products Inc. (OTCMKTS:WFSTF – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Saturday, August 20th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be given a dividend of 0.0097 per share on Friday, September 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 25th.

Western Forest Products Trading Down 3.0 %

OTCMKTS:WFSTF opened at $1.21 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.44. Western Forest Products has a fifty-two week low of $1.06 and a fifty-two week high of $1.94.

Get Western Forest Products alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on WFSTF shares. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Western Forest Products from C$2.75 to C$2.50 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. TD Securities dropped their target price on Western Forest Products from C$2.25 to C$1.75 in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd.

Western Forest Products Company Profile

Western Forest Products Inc engages in the timber harvesting, sawmilling logs into specialty lumber, value-added lumber remanufacturing, and lumber purchasing and wholesaling businesses. Its products have applications in outdoor living; exterior appearance; interior living; and structural applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Western Forest Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Forest Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.