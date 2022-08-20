Westpac Banking Corp Buys 105,583 Shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Westpac Banking Corp boosted its holdings in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) by 348.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 135,853 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 105,583 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp owned 0.06% of NetApp worth $11,276,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NTAP. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in NetApp during the first quarter worth $2,039,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in NetApp by 2,180.2% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 261,946 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $24,094,000 after acquiring an additional 250,458 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group increased its position in shares of NetApp by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 5,296 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of NetApp by 65.0% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 29,863 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,479,000 after buying an additional 11,767 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of NetApp by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 133,457 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $12,276,000 after buying an additional 23,337 shares during the period. 91.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on NTAP shares. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on NetApp from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of NetApp from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on NetApp from $91.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of NetApp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of NetApp from $85.00 to $71.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.20.

NetApp Stock Performance

Shares of NTAP stock opened at $74.29 on Friday. NetApp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.26 and a 52 week high of $96.82. The company has a market cap of $16.32 billion, a PE ratio of 18.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.35.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The data storage provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.17. NetApp had a net margin of 14.83% and a return on equity of 127.40%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

NetApp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 7th. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.68, for a total transaction of $1,164,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 61,075 shares in the company, valued at $3,950,331. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other NetApp news, CEO George Kurian sold 2,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $148,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 154,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,780,280. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Cesar Cernuda sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.68, for a total transaction of $1,164,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 61,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,950,331. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,625 shares of company stock worth $1,889,651 over the last quarter. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About NetApp

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, NetApp ElementOS software, and NetApp SANtricity software; and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp FlexPod, NetApp E/EF series, NetApp StorageGRID, and NetApp SolidFire.

