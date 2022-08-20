Westpac Banking Corp Cuts Position in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Westpac Banking Corp lowered its position in shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) by 13.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 99,338 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 15,883 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp owned about 0.09% of Robert Half International worth $11,342,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RHI. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lifted its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 4,526 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Robert Half International by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 727 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Robert Half International by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 34,397 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,836,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Robert Half International by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,405 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Robert Half International by 6.0% in the first quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,080 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Robert Half International alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Robert Half International news, Director Dirk A. Kempthorne sold 2,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.13, for a total value of $215,968.06. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,158,860.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Robert Half International Stock Performance

NYSE:RHI opened at $81.39 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.45. Robert Half International Inc. has a one year low of $73.10 and a one year high of $125.77. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.59.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The business services provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 48.63% and a net margin of 9.54%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Robert Half International Inc. will post 6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Robert Half International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.92%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on RHI shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Robert Half International to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded Robert Half International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 28th. CL King cut their price target on Robert Half International from $132.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Robert Half International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded Robert Half International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Robert Half International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.71.

Robert Half International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary services for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract professionals and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking and cloud, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Robert Half International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robert Half International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.