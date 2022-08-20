Westpac Banking Corp Cuts Stock Position in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Westpac Banking Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 25,272 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 3,260 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $10,379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 140.0% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 72 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 221.7% during the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 74 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. American National Bank grew its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 55.6% in the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 98 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC acquired a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 93.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get West Pharmaceutical Services alerts:

Insider Transactions at West Pharmaceutical Services

In related news, insider Silji Abraham sold 5,374 shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.93, for a total value of $1,848,279.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,201 shares in the company, valued at $1,100,919.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

West Pharmaceutical Services Stock Down 0.7 %

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th.

Shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock opened at $319.52 on Friday. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $275.89 and a 1-year high of $475.35. The company has a market capitalization of $23.66 billion, a PE ratio of 35.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 2.41. The business has a 50-day moving average of $313.16 and a 200-day moving average of $344.18.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.28. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 29.08% and a net margin of 23.41%. The firm had revenue of $771.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $754.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.46 earnings per share. West Pharmaceutical Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 9.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

West Pharmaceutical Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.