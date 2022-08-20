Westpac Banking Corp Increases Stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Westpac Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 115.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 53,724 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,758 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $13,411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CTC Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the 1st quarter valued at about $200,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 16.6% during the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,054 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,260,000 after acquiring an additional 1,287 shares in the last quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 2.3% during the first quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 18,271 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,561,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 1.7% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 217,333 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $54,251,000 after acquiring an additional 3,703 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 7.4% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 565,678 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $141,205,000 after acquiring an additional 38,878 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.35% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $313.00 to $292.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Barclays reduced their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $320.00 to $303.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $285.00 to $270.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $294.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $335.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $311.30.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Performance

SHW stock opened at $244.58 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $239.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $254.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12-month low of $214.22 and a 12-month high of $354.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.39 billion, a PE ratio of 36.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.05.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by ($0.37). Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 8.45% and a return on equity of 82.04%. The business had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 46.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.09%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Justin T. Binns sold 1,542 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.99, for a total transaction of $400,904.58. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,787,951.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Sherwin-Williams Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

