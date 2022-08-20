Westpac Banking Corp Sells 53,051 Shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

Westpac Banking Corp lessened its stake in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating) by 13.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 342,205 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 53,051 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp owned about 0.10% of American Homes 4 Rent worth $13,698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMH. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,805 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 1,705 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 11.7% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 141,922 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,681,000 after purchasing an additional 14,842 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the 1st quarter valued at $1,424,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 14,508 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 3,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 108,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,342,000 after buying an additional 5,913 shares in the last quarter. 88.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Capital One Financial started coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Friday, July 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $39.00 to $37.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $47.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $44.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Homes 4 Rent has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.50.

American Homes 4 Rent Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE AMH opened at $37.61 on Friday. American Homes 4 Rent has a 52-week low of $32.60 and a 52-week high of $44.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $36.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.85. The company has a market capitalization of $13.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.58.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.22). American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 15.67% and a return on equity of 3.46%. The firm had revenue of $361.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $362.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. American Homes 4 Rent’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

American Homes 4 Rent Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. American Homes 4 Rent’s payout ratio is currently 126.32%.

American Homes 4 Rent Profile

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high-quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

Further Reading

