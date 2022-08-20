Westpac Banking Corp Sells 7,653 Shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE)

Westpac Banking Corp reduced its position in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 121,476 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,653 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp owned 0.18% of Lumentum worth $11,856,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LITE. Richelieu Gestion PLC acquired a new position in Lumentum during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Lumentum by 4,000.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 451 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its stake in Lumentum by 43.9% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 462 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lumentum during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 122.8% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 557 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Lumentum to $125.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $102.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lumentum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays cut their price target on Lumentum from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Lumentum in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lumentum presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.36.

NASDAQ:LITE opened at $92.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 4.35 and a current ratio of 4.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a PE ratio of 34.61 and a beta of 0.93. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $73.97 and a fifty-two week high of $108.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of $84.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.56.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The technology company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $422.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $417.99 million. Lumentum had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Lumentum news, CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 8,809 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.94, for a total value of $836,326.46. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 139,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,286,473.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

