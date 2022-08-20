Westpac Banking Corp Trims Stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Westpac Banking Corp lowered its holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 22.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,897 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 7,533 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Intuit were worth $12,452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. raised its stake in Intuit by 933,957.5% in the fourth quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 3,801,614 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,445,274,000 after purchasing an additional 3,801,207 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Intuit in the 4th quarter worth $1,492,441,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Intuit by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,129,120 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,163,554,000 after buying an additional 1,664,393 shares in the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 163.0% during the 1st quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 1,621,832 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $779,842,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Intuit by 80.0% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,165,797 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,041,402,000 after acquiring an additional 962,524 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on INTU. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Intuit from $635.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Intuit from $465.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp upped their target price on Intuit from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Intuit to $476.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Intuit from $600.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $573.28.

INTU opened at $463.95 on Friday. Intuit Inc. has a one year low of $339.36 and a one year high of $716.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $420.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $441.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.60, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.18.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The software maker reported $6.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $6.70. Intuit had a return on equity of 20.77% and a net margin of 19.44%. The firm had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 35.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 8.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 11th were given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 8th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is 30.84%.

In other Intuit news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 10,000 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.39, for a total transaction of $3,923,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,268,263.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.29, for a total value of $380,109.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,497.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.39, for a total transaction of $3,923,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,268,263.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,774 shares of company stock valued at $5,002,772. Company insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

