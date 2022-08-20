WestRock (NYSE:WRK) Director James E. Nevels Sells 2,483 Shares

WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) Director James E. Nevels sold 2,483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.36, for a total value of $105,179.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $606,849.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

WestRock Trading Down 2.4 %

WRK opened at $41.59 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.60 billion, a PE ratio of 11.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.04. WestRock has a one year low of $38.28 and a one year high of $54.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.46. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $41.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.18.

Get WestRock alerts:

WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.51 billion. WestRock had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 4.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that WestRock will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

WestRock Dividend Announcement

WestRock declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 5th that permits the company to buyback 25,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WRK. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on WestRock from $66.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of WestRock from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of WestRock from $59.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup cut shares of WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, StockNews.com cut WestRock from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, WestRock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WestRock

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Savant Capital LLC increased its holdings in WestRock by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 5,870 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in WestRock by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 50,489 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,374,000 after acquiring an additional 11,113 shares in the last quarter. Seeyond raised its holdings in shares of WestRock by 133.1% in the 4th quarter. Seeyond now owns 13,175 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 7,522 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of WestRock during the first quarter worth $279,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in WestRock in the fourth quarter valued at $105,000. 84.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About WestRock

(Get Rating)

WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through two segments, Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for WestRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WestRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.