Wetouch Technology (OTCMKTS:GLFW) Trading 1.9% Higher

Wetouch Technology Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLFW – Get Rating) traded up 1.9% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.55 and last traded at $0.55. 1,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 383,595 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.54.
Wetouch Technology Stock Up 1.9 %
The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.65.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Wetouch Technology (GLFW)
- Near-Term Headwinds Present An Opportunity In Ross Stores
- Apple’s Stock Could Be On The Verge Of Another 30% Rally
- Is Sanofi A Buy, Despite Recent Stumbles?
- Institutional Support For TJX Companies May Cap Gains
- If You Hate Speed Cameras, Then You’ll Like Verra Mobility Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Wetouch Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wetouch Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.