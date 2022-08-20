WHALE Price Tops $1.42 on Top Exchanges (WHALE)

WHALE (WHALE) traded 7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 20th. One WHALE coin can currently be purchased for $1.42 or 0.00006759 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, WHALE has traded 28.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. WHALE has a total market cap of $12.39 million and $443,130.00 worth of WHALE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004757 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001601 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002113 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $165.35 or 0.00786883 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About WHALE

WHALE’s launch date was May 2nd, 2020. WHALE’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,722,083 coins. WHALE’s official Twitter account is @WhaleShark_Pro and its Facebook page is accessible here. WHALE’s official website is whale.me.

WHALE Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WHALE is a social currency (cryptocurrency) that is backed by tangible and rare Non-Fungible Token (NFT) assets while embodying scarcity through definitive limited issuance. WHALE aims to be a tangible asset-backed currency, with one dimension of the token value ascribed to it's “VAULT” contents of digital art and collectibles. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WHALE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WHALE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WHALE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

