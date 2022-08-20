WhaleRoom (WHL) Trading Up 23.6% Over Last Week

WhaleRoom (WHL) traded up 19.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 20th. WhaleRoom has a market capitalization of $2.08 million and approximately $14,146.00 worth of WhaleRoom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WhaleRoom coin can now be purchased for $2.08 or 0.00007088 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, WhaleRoom has traded 23.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get WhaleRoom alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,636.77 or 0.07670981 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.83 or 0.00158543 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000591 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0320 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Transaction Service fee (TSF) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000325 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Smart Music (MUSIC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded 54.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC.

MeetPle (MPT) traded up 24.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0292 or 0.00000137 BTC.

WhaleRoom Coin Profile

WhaleRoom (CRYPTO:WHL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. WhaleRoom’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins. WhaleRoom’s official Twitter account is @WhaleCoinOrg.

WhaleRoom Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Whalecoin is a decentralized social network that supports several types of roles and notably the “Whale” role which is given to any user who holds at least 1,000 tokens. Whales have the power to send upvotes to other users. The Whalecoin is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Ethash algorithm. The Whalecoin blockchain will pay users a portion of the mined block reward based on how many upvotes a user receives from the Whales. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhaleRoom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WhaleRoom should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WhaleRoom using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for WhaleRoom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WhaleRoom and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.