Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.
Wilhelmina International Stock Down 4.1 %
WHLM stock opened at $4.91 on Wednesday. Wilhelmina International has a fifty-two week low of $3.83 and a fifty-two week high of $6.44. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. The company has a market cap of $25.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 0.60.
Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter. Wilhelmina International had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 4.39%. The company had revenue of $17.60 million for the quarter.
Wilhelmina International Company Profile
Wilhelmina International, Inc primarily engages in the fashion model management business. It specializes in the representation and management of models, entertainers, athletes, and other talent to various clients, including retailers, designers, advertising agencies, print and electronic media and catalog companies.
