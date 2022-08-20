Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Wilhelmina International Stock Down 4.1 %

WHLM stock opened at $4.91 on Wednesday. Wilhelmina International has a fifty-two week low of $3.83 and a fifty-two week high of $6.44. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. The company has a market cap of $25.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 0.60.

Get Wilhelmina International alerts:

Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter. Wilhelmina International had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 4.39%. The company had revenue of $17.60 million for the quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling at Wilhelmina International

Wilhelmina International Company Profile

In other news, major shareholder Retail Ecommerce Ventures Llc bought 118,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $1,187,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 950,000 shares in the company, valued at $9,500,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 65.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

(Get Rating)

Wilhelmina International, Inc primarily engages in the fashion model management business. It specializes in the representation and management of models, entertainers, athletes, and other talent to various clients, including retailers, designers, advertising agencies, print and electronic media and catalog companies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wilhelmina International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wilhelmina International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.