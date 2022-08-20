Wilson Asset Management International PTY Ltd. Buys Shares of 809,159 Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

Wilson Asset Management International PTY Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 809,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,366,000. Avantor comprises about 6.8% of Wilson Asset Management International PTY Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Wilson Asset Management International PTY Ltd. owned about 0.13% of Avantor as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVTR. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new position in shares of Avantor during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new position in shares of Avantor during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Avantor during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Avantor during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Avantor in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Institutional investors own 93.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Avantor alerts:

Avantor Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE AVTR opened at $26.55 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.90 billion, a PE ratio of 28.55, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.88. Avantor, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.50 and a 52-week high of $44.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Avantor ( NYSE:AVTR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. Avantor had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 27.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Avantor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Avantor in a report on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Avantor from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Avantor from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Avantor from $42.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Avantor presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.00.

Insider Activity

In other Avantor news, EVP Frederic Vanderhaegen sold 39,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.61, for a total value of $1,232,790.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 126,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,007,010.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Avantor Profile

(Get Rating)

Avantor, Inc provides products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Avantor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.