Wilson Asset Management International PTY Ltd. Invests $2.96 Million in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI)

Wilson Asset Management International PTY Ltd. acquired a new stake in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 49,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,963,000. YETI accounts for about 0.7% of Wilson Asset Management International PTY Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Wilson Asset Management International PTY Ltd. owned about 0.06% of YETI at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in shares of YETI by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 7,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its position in YETI by 69.6% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in YETI by 61.4% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Lindenwold Advisors lifted its position in YETI by 6.1% in the first quarter. Lindenwold Advisors now owns 3,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in YETI by 79.3% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.33% of the company’s stock.

Get YETI alerts:

YETI Price Performance

YETI stock opened at $41.81 on Friday. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $38.77 and a one year high of $108.82. The company has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 2.42. The business has a fifty day moving average of $45.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.83.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

YETI ( NYSE:YETI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $420.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $422.92 million. YETI had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 43.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of YETI from $89.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of YETI to $59.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of YETI from $48.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Bank of America cut shares of YETI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $85.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of YETI from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.25.

YETI Profile

(Get Rating)

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as cargo, bags, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, such as colsters, lowballs, wine tumblers, stackable pints, mugs, tumblers, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, jug mounts, and bottle slings under the Rambler brand.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YETI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for YETI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YETI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.