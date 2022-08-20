Wilson Asset Management International PTY Ltd. Purchases Shares of 119,996 Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Wilson Asset Management International PTY Ltd. purchased a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 119,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $20,951,000. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. makes up approximately 5.2% of Wilson Asset Management International PTY Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Wilson Asset Management International PTY Ltd. owned approximately 0.06% of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AJG. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 394.7% during the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the first quarter worth $34,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors own 84.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AJG opened at $190.70 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $40.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.53, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $169.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $166.14. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a one year low of $141.72 and a one year high of $191.97.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. ( NYSE:AJG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 12.31% and a return on equity of 16.62%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. Research analysts predict that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 41.21%.

In other news, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.32, for a total transaction of $1,141,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 88,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,771,569.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.32, for a total value of $1,141,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,123 shares in the company, valued at $16,771,569.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Joel D. Cavaness sold 16,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.07, for a total transaction of $3,030,534.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 121,087 shares in the company, valued at $22,651,745.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 65,083 shares of company stock valued at $10,910,105. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on AJG shares. Evercore ISI set a $195.00 price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $162.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $211.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $198.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $182.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.44.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, third-party claims settlement, and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. It operates through Brokerage and Risk Management segments.

