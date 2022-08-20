Wilson Asset Management International PTY Ltd. Takes $6.07 Million Position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Wilson Asset Management International PTY Ltd. bought a new stake in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 76,344 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,066,000. Newmont accounts for about 1.5% of Wilson Asset Management International PTY Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NEM. Vectors Research Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Newmont in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC increased its stake in Newmont by 133.7% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 416 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in Newmont during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Newmont during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in Newmont during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.41% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on NEM. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Newmont from $76.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $66.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Newmont from $68.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. National Bankshares decreased their target price on shares of Newmont from $119.00 to $115.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Newmont from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.37.

In related news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.64, for a total transaction of $744,040.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 276,949 shares in the company, valued at $18,732,830.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Newmont news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.64, for a total transaction of $202,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 67,617 shares in the company, valued at $4,573,613.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.64, for a total value of $744,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 276,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,732,830.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 52,000 shares of company stock worth $3,028,880 over the last ninety days. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NEM stock opened at $43.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 2.82. The company has a market capitalization of $34.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.97 and a beta of 0.26. Newmont Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.42 and a fifty-two week high of $86.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $54.06 and a 200-day moving average of $65.72.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 billion. Newmont had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 9.13%. The business’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Newmont Co. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.05%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is presently 222.22%.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

