Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA) Director Jenele C. Grassle Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA – Get Rating) Director Jenele C. Grassle sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.76, for a total value of $469,520.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $586,900. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Winmark Stock Down 3.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:WINA opened at $230.17 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $210.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $213.64. Winmark Co. has a twelve month low of $183.93 and a twelve month high of $277.99. The company has a market cap of $791.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.02 and a beta of 0.80.

Get Winmark alerts:

Winmark (NASDAQ:WINA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 13th. The specialty retailer reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter. Winmark had a negative return on equity of 87.01% and a net margin of 50.91%. The firm had revenue of $19.07 million during the quarter.

Winmark Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Winmark

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. Winmark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.57%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WINA. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Winmark by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 14,344 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,561,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Winmark by 3,000.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 620 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Winmark in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,366,000. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Winmark by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 386,155 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $95,878,000 after buying an additional 1,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Winmark by 40.3% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,096 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Winmark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th.

About Winmark

(Get Rating)

Winmark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a franchisor of retail store concepts that buy, sell, trade, and consign used merchandise primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Franchising and Leasing. Its franchises retail stores operate under the Plato's Closet, Once Upon A Child, Play It Again Sports, Style Encore, and Music Go Round brand names.

Further Reading

