WINTON GROUP Ltd Acquires Shares of 16,096 The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 16,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,487,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Hershey in the fourth quarter worth approximately $231,591,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Hershey by 21,654.4% in the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,030,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,759,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026,203 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Hershey by 105.2% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 624,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,835,000 after purchasing an additional 320,233 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its position in shares of Hershey by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 898,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,934,000 after purchasing an additional 219,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Hershey by 164.9% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 282,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,705,000 after purchasing an additional 176,026 shares in the last quarter. 52.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hershey Price Performance

Shares of HSY stock opened at $233.18 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $220.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $215.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $47.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.67, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.34. The Hershey Company has a 12 month low of $167.80 and a 12 month high of $234.28.

Hershey Increases Dividend

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 60.62% and a net margin of 16.76%. The company’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.47 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that The Hershey Company will post 8.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a $1.036 dividend. This represents a $4.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. This is a positive change from Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.67%.

Insider Transactions at Hershey

In other news, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 167,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.40, for a total transaction of $37,161,928.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 167,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.40, for a total transaction of $37,161,928.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Charles R. Raup sold 1,512 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.90, for a total value of $334,000.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,697,203.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 861,438 shares of company stock worth $189,878,552. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Hershey from $215.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Hershey from $219.00 to $227.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Hershey from $214.00 to $237.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Hershey from $200.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $219.64.

Hershey Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and protein bars.

