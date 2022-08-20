WINTON GROUP Ltd Boosts Holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS)

WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) by 126.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,619 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 9,272 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum were worth $3,047,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 704.3% during the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 39.9% during the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 459 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. 81.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on RS. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $200.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com downgraded Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $234.00 to $218.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. KeyCorp cut their price target on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $215.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research note on Monday, August 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Reliance Steel & Aluminum currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.29.

In other news, CFO Arthur Ajemyan sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.39, for a total transaction of $198,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,553,279.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Reliance Steel & Aluminum news, CEO James Donald Hoffman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.78, for a total value of $1,677,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 142,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,948,581.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Arthur Ajemyan sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.39, for a total value of $198,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,553,279.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RS stock opened at $191.68 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $180.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $183.96. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a twelve month low of $135.46 and a twelve month high of $211.65. The company has a market capitalization of $11.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $9.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.02 by $0.13. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 30.46%. The company had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.06 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 28.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.875 per share. This represents a $3.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.56%.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

