WINTON GROUP Ltd Buys 26,399 Shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Get Rating) by 26.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 126,161 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 26,399 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Old Republic International were worth $3,264,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ORI. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Old Republic International in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 159.4% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,074 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in Old Republic International during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Old Republic International in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Old Republic International in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. 78.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James downgraded Old Republic International from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $30.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com raised Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st.

Old Republic International Trading Up 3.5 %

Old Republic International Increases Dividend

NYSE ORI opened at $24.61 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Old Republic International Co. has a twelve month low of $20.93 and a twelve month high of $27.19. The company has a market cap of $7.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.50 and its 200 day moving average is $23.93.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.23 per share. This is an increase from Old Republic International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 19.99%. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.57%.

Insider Activity at Old Republic International

In other news, Director Lisa J. Caldwell acquired 9,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.63 per share, with a total value of $234,409.60. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $252,982.78. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Old Republic International Profile

(Get Rating)

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

Further Reading

