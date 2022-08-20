WINTON GROUP Ltd Buys 3,597 Shares of The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG)

WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG – Get Rating) by 20.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,538 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,597 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned 0.06% of The Hanover Insurance Group worth $3,220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC increased its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 5,925 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $886,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 895 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 6,047 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $793,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC increased its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 11,666 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,529,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.72% of the company’s stock.

NYSE THG opened at $136.35 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $138.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $143.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.15, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.71. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $121.69 and a 1 year high of $155.55.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. The Hanover Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.33%.

THG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com lowered shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th.

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, and workers' compensation insurance products, as well as management and professional liability, marine, specialty industrial and commercial property, monoline general liability, surety, umbrella, fidelity, crime, and other commercial coverages.

