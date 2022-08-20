WINTON GROUP Ltd Has $2.94 Million Holdings in USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA)

WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA – Get Rating) by 24.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,012 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,161 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned about 0.19% of USANA Health Sciences worth $2,941,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in USNA. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in USANA Health Sciences in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of USANA Health Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $77,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of USANA Health Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $237,000. Meritage Portfolio Management boosted its holdings in USANA Health Sciences by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 2,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. Finally, SkyOak Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of USANA Health Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $203,000. 55.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

USNA has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded USANA Health Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of USANA Health Sciences to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut USANA Health Sciences from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.33.

In other USANA Health Sciences news, insider Brent Neidig sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total transaction of $99,302.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,727.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other USANA Health Sciences news, insider Brent Neidig sold 1,400 shares of USANA Health Sciences stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total transaction of $99,302.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,727.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Gilbert A. Fuller sold 404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $28,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 7,919 shares of company stock valued at $556,186. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE USNA opened at $70.69 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 0.72. USANA Health Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $63.49 and a fifty-two week high of $103.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.59.

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.05). USANA Health Sciences had a return on equity of 22.49% and a net margin of 8.27%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.87 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that USANA Health Sciences, Inc. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells science-based nutritional and personal care products. The company offers USANA nutritional products that comprise essentials/CellSentials, such as vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of total body nutrition for various age groups; optimizers comprising targeted supplements that are designed to meet cardiovascular, skeletal/structural, and digestive health needs; and foods that include meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products.

