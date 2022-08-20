WINTON GROUP Ltd Has $4.26 Million Holdings in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS)

WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating) by 54.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,516 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,950 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned about 0.05% of Kohl’s worth $4,263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Kohl’s during the first quarter valued at about $49,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Kohl’s by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,000 after acquiring an additional 2,794 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Kohl’s by 3.5% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 356,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,524,000 after acquiring an additional 12,200 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Kohl’s by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 48,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,376,000 after purchasing an additional 6,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Insight Folios Inc lifted its position in Kohl’s by 3.5% during the first quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 98,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,967,000 after purchasing an additional 3,326 shares during the last quarter. 92.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kohl's Stock Down 4.6 %

Shares of NYSE KSS opened at $29.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Kohl’s Co. has a 52 week low of $26.07 and a 52 week high of $64.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $32.49 and its 200 day moving average is $47.04. The company has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.90, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.62.

Kohl's Announces Dividend

Kohl’s ( NYSE:KSS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.91 billion. Kohl’s had a net margin of 3.70% and a return on equity of 15.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.48 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Kohl’s Co. will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 6th. Kohl’s’s payout ratio is currently 39.45%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KSS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $38.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $55.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Cowen lowered shares of Kohl’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $60.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Citigroup lowered shares of Kohl’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $55.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Cowen lowered shares of Kohl’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $60.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.57.

Kohl's Company Profile

Kohl's Corporation operates as a retail company in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Apt. 9, Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

