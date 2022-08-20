WINTON GROUP Ltd Purchases 17,488 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 81.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 39,030 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,488 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $3,894,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AEP. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in American Electric Power by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,461,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,688,814,000 after buying an additional 1,910,807 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in American Electric Power in the 1st quarter worth $100,500,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of American Electric Power by 1,477.3% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,066,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,919,000 after purchasing an additional 999,221 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of American Electric Power by 32.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,493,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,805,000 after purchasing an additional 863,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of American Electric Power by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,188,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,529,000 after purchasing an additional 811,843 shares in the last quarter. 73.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other American Electric Power news, EVP Therace Risch sold 5,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.35, for a total value of $545,525.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,248 shares in the company, valued at $844,182.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Price Performance

NASDAQ AEP opened at $104.94 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.22 and a 12-month high of $105.48. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.88.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 14.39% and a return on equity of 10.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be given a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.30%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on AEP shares. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on American Electric Power to $107.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on American Electric Power from $113.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $94.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Electric Power presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.29.

American Electric Power Profile

(Get Rating)

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.