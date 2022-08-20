WINTON GROUP Ltd Takes Position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 30,753 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,123,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Valero Energy by 147.7% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 373,416 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,917,000 after acquiring an additional 222,678 shares in the last quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc bought a new stake in Valero Energy in the first quarter worth $210,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Valero Energy by 11.8% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 816,108 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $82,867,000 after purchasing an additional 85,942 shares during the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lifted its stake in Valero Energy by 10.4% in the first quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 35,548 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,609,000 after purchasing an additional 3,336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 39.5% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 28,433 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,887,000 after acquiring an additional 8,046 shares during the last quarter. 77.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VLO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a research note on Monday, June 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $108.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $94.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Redburn Partners downgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.62.

Insider Activity

Valero Energy Price Performance

In related news, COO R. Lane Riggs sold 17,767 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.53, for a total transaction of $2,336,893.51. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 254,905 shares in the company, valued at $33,527,654.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VLO opened at $118.55 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $46.71 billion, a PE ratio of 6.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.25. Valero Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $58.85 and a fifty-two week high of $146.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $107.09.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $11.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.33 by $5.03. Valero Energy had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 34.65%. The firm had revenue of $51.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 86.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 26.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Valero Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 3rd. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is 22.57%.

About Valero Energy

(Get Rating)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. It produces conventional, premium, and reformulated gasolines; gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB); diesel fuels, and low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels; CARB diesel; other distillates; jet fuels; blendstocks; and asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products, as well as sells lube oils and natural gas liquids.

