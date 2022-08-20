WisdomTree Emerging Markets Corporate Bond Fund (NYSEARCA:EMCB) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets Corporate Bond Fund (NYSEARCA:EMCB – Get Rating) traded down 0.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $62.10 and last traded at $62.45. 5,752 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 18% from the average session volume of 7,040 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.49.

WisdomTree Emerging Markets Corporate Bond Fund Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $61.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.03.

