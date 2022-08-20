WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NYSEARCA:IHDG) Stock Price Down 0.8%

WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NYSEARCA:IHDG – Get Rating)’s share price was down 0.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $40.34 and last traded at $40.41. Approximately 142,498 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 1% from the average daily volume of 140,874 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.75.

WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend Growth Fund Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.85.

Institutional Trading of WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend Growth Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IHDG. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend Growth Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $646,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 12,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after acquiring an additional 2,661 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend Growth Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $218,000. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend Growth Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $636,000. Finally, S. R. Schill & Associates bought a new stake in shares of WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend Growth Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,665,000.

