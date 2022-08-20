WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NYSEARCA:DGRS) Trading 0.5% Higher

WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NYSEARCA:DGRS – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 0.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $44.52 and last traded at $44.41. 14,167 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 28% from the average session volume of 19,585 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.17.

WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average is $41.08 and its 200 day moving average is $42.83.

