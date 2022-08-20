Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.10-$2.20 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.52. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.74 billion-$2.79 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.79 billion.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. CL King dropped their price target on Wolverine World Wide from $42.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Williams Capital reaffirmed a downgrade rating on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. William Blair cut Wolverine World Wide to a hold rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Argus cut Wolverine World Wide from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Wolverine World Wide has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $28.50.

Get Wolverine World Wide alerts:

Wolverine World Wide Stock Down 3.2 %

Shares of Wolverine World Wide stock opened at $21.75 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.03. Wolverine World Wide has a 52-week low of $16.65 and a 52-week high of $38.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 1.67.

Wolverine World Wide Dividend Announcement

Wolverine World Wide ( NYSE:WWW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The textile maker reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. Wolverine World Wide had a return on equity of 26.84% and a net margin of 4.59%. The firm had revenue of $713.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $738.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Wolverine World Wide will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 3rd will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.21%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WWW. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 0.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,550,056 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $283,130,000 after purchasing an additional 46,073 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 4.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,388,933 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $211,815,000 after purchasing an additional 381,825 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 3.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,822,871 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $63,963,000 after purchasing an additional 93,276 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 1.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,953,673 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $44,076,000 after purchasing an additional 26,673 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Wolverine World Wide by 6.3% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,215,356 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $27,419,000 after acquiring an additional 71,782 shares during the period. 93.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wolverine World Wide Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wolverine World Wide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wolverine World Wide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.