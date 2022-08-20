WOM Protocol 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $3.05 Million (WOM)

WOM Protocol (WOM) traded 5.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 20th. One WOM Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0602 or 0.00000284 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, WOM Protocol has traded 26.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. WOM Protocol has a market capitalization of $6.36 million and approximately $3.05 million worth of WOM Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004721 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21,187.08 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004714 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004716 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00003661 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002413 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.78 or 0.00126405 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 36.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.61 or 0.00101988 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.87 or 0.00032441 BTC.

About WOM Protocol

WOM Protocol (WOM) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 3rd, 2018. WOM Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 105,657,976 coins. WOM Protocol’s official Twitter account is @WOMProtocol. The official message board for WOM Protocol is medium.com/wom-protocol. WOM Protocol’s official website is womprotocol.io.

WOM Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The WOM Protocol, which is based on blockchain technology, will enable brands to access genuine word-of-mouth recommendations. The WOM Protocol will provide a way to reward creators for their product-referring content without compromising consumer trust in the content and its creators. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOM Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WOM Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WOM Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

