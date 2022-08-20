WPP (LON:WPP) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their hold rating on shares of WPP (LON:WPP – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 915 ($11.06) price target on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on WPP. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 950 ($11.48) price target on shares of WPP in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of WPP in a research note on Friday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of WPP from GBX 1,260 ($15.22) to GBX 1,250 ($15.10) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of WPP from GBX 1,150 ($13.90) to GBX 950 ($11.48) and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 1,210 ($14.62).

Shares of WPP stock opened at GBX 815.40 ($9.85) on Tuesday. WPP has a 12-month low of GBX 753.60 ($9.11) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,231.50 ($14.88). The firm has a market capitalization of £8.90 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,538.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 164.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 825.37 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 952.64.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 13th will be paid a dividend of GBX 15 ($0.18) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.68%. WPP’s dividend payout ratio is 50.00%.

In other news, insider Thomas Ilube bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 808 ($9.76) per share, with a total value of £8,080 ($9,763.17).

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

