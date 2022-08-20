Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) Achieves Market Capitalization of $5.25 Billion

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 20th. One Wrapped Bitcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $21,210.59 or 0.99764348 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Wrapped Bitcoin has traded down 13.1% against the U.S. dollar. Wrapped Bitcoin has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion and $235.54 million worth of Wrapped Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Unitech (UTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.77 or 0.00050645 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004682 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001249 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001851 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.96 or 0.00028053 BTC.

YES WORLD (YES) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000047 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004653 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001297 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin Coin Profile

Wrapped Bitcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on November 27th, 2018. Wrapped Bitcoin’s total supply is 247,562 coins. The official website for Wrapped Bitcoin is wbtc.network. Wrapped Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @WrappedBTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) is the first ERC20 token backed 1:1 with Bitcoin. WBTC standardizes Bitcoin to the ERC20 format, creating smart contracts for Bitcoin. This makes it easier to write smart contracts that integrate Bitcoin transfers. To receive WBTC, a user requests tokens from a merchant. The merchant then performs the required KYC / AML procedures and verifies the user’s identity. Once this is completed, the user and merchant execute their swap, with Bitcoin from the user transferring to the merchant, and WBTC from the merchant transferring to the user. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Bitcoin directly using U.S. dollars.

