Wrapped Centrifuge (WCFG) One Day Volume Tops $1.02 Million

Wrapped Centrifuge (WCFG) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 20th. Wrapped Centrifuge has a total market cap of $41.26 million and $1.02 million worth of Wrapped Centrifuge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wrapped Centrifuge coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.38 or 0.00001789 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Wrapped Centrifuge has traded 3.1% lower against the dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004703 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001601 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002179 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.44 or 0.00778046 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
About Wrapped Centrifuge
Wrapped Centrifuge’s total supply is 430,011,123 coins and its circulating supply is 108,491,740 coins. Wrapped Centrifuge’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Wrapped Centrifuge
