Wrapped Centrifuge (WCFG) One Day Volume Tops $1.02 Million

Wrapped Centrifuge (WCFG) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 20th. Wrapped Centrifuge has a total market cap of $41.26 million and $1.02 million worth of Wrapped Centrifuge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wrapped Centrifuge coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.38 or 0.00001789 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Wrapped Centrifuge has traded 3.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Wrapped Centrifuge alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004703 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001601 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002179 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.44 or 0.00778046 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About Wrapped Centrifuge

Wrapped Centrifuge’s total supply is 430,011,123 coins and its circulating supply is 108,491,740 coins. Wrapped Centrifuge’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Wrapped Centrifuge

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Centrifuge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped Centrifuge should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wrapped Centrifuge using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Wrapped Centrifuge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wrapped Centrifuge and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.