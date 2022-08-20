Wüstenrot & Württembergische (ETR:WUW) Stock Price Down 0.2%

Wüstenrot & Württembergische AG (ETR:WUW – Get Rating) fell 0.2% on Friday . The company traded as low as €16.64 ($16.98) and last traded at €16.74 ($17.08). 7,151 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at €16.78 ($17.12).

Wüstenrot & Württembergische Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.07, a current ratio of 1,368.25 and a quick ratio of 1,317.79. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of €16.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €17.58. The company has a market cap of $1.57 billion and a PE ratio of 5.17.

About Wüstenrot & Württembergische

Wüstenrot & Württembergische AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in Germany, the Czech Republic, and internationally. It operates through Housing, Life and Health Insurance, Property/Casualty Insurance, and All Other segments. The Housing segment offers home loan savings and banking products primarily for retail customers, such as home loan savings contracts, bridging loans, and mortgage loans.

