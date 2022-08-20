Ximen Mining (CVE:XIM) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.08

Ximen Mining Corp. (CVE:XIM – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08, with a volume of 13110 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

Ximen Mining Stock Up 20.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.94, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of C$10.45 million and a PE ratio of -1.30. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.10 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.15.

About Ximen Mining

Ximen Mining Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. Its principal project is the Brett Epithermal Gold Project located in British Columbia. The company also holds interest in the Wild Horse Creek property that consists of 139 mineral claims covering an area of approximately 12,767 hectares located in southern British Columbia.

