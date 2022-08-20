XMax Hits Market Capitalization of $629,157.29 (XMX)

XMax (XMX) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 20th. XMax has a total market capitalization of $629,157.29 and approximately $98,884.00 worth of XMax was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, XMax has traded down 5.3% against the US dollar. One XMax coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get XMax alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004711 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,227.73 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004709 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004707 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00003735 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002408 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.90 or 0.00126717 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.92 or 0.00032621 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 31.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.43 or 0.00100937 BTC.

XMax Profile

XMax is a coin. It launched on July 3rd, 2018. XMax’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,792,881,608 coins. The official website for XMax is www.xmx.com. XMax’s official Twitter account is @XMax_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for XMax is /r/XMax_Blockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling XMax

According to CryptoCompare, “XMax is an entertainment-focused platform based on the blockchain technology. It acts as an ecosystem that provides the tools (such as modules and templates) to develop entertainment dapps prototypes and it focuses on linking the developers with the users' community. XMX is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network and developed by XMax. It can be used to purchase paid content on the platform, including in-game items or services with the intention of trading across different platform integrated games. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XMax directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XMax should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy XMax using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for XMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for XMax and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.