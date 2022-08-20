XOS (XOS) vs. Its Competitors Head to Head Comparison

XOS (NASDAQ:XOS – Get Rating) is one of 71 public companies in the “Motor vehicle parts & accessories” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare XOS to related businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, valuation and dividends.
Analyst Ratings
This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for XOS and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|XOS
|1
|1
|4
|0
|2.50
|XOS Competitors
|415
|2094
|2873
|33
|2.47
XOS currently has a consensus target price of $6.96, indicating a potential upside of 306.92%. As a group, “Motor vehicle parts & accessories” companies have a potential upside of 25.61%. Given XOS’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe XOS is more favorable than its peers.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Earnings and Valuation
This table compares XOS and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|XOS
|$5.05 million
|$23.40 million
|-8.55
|XOS Competitors
|$5.10 billion
|$149.21 million
|14.21
XOS’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than XOS. XOS is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.
Risk & Volatility
XOS has a beta of 1.53, suggesting that its share price is 53% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, XOS’s peers have a beta of 1.63, suggesting that their average share price is 63% more volatile than the S&P 500.
Profitability
This table compares XOS and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|XOS
|76.66%
|-15.72%
|-11.12%
|XOS Competitors
|-207.82%
|-5.58%
|-3.70%
Summary
XOS peers beat XOS on 8 of the 13 factors compared.
About XOS
Xos, Inc., a mobility solutions company, manufactures and sells battery-electric commercial vehicles. It offers a range of services to facilitate the transition of fleets to electric vehicles, including charging infrastructure, vehicle maintenance, financing, and service. The company was founded in 2020 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.
