Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DBEF) Shares Bought by Tradition Wealth Management LLC

Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DBEF – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 253,368 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,606 shares during the quarter. Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF makes up about 1.2% of Tradition Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Tradition Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.22% of Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF worth $9,555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth $22,500,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 131,861 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,972,000 after buying an additional 16,050 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 107,911 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,069,000 after buying an additional 7,387 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 96,372 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,634,000 after buying an additional 2,927 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management increased its stake in Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 93,346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,520,000 after purchasing an additional 2,135 shares during the period.

Get Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF alerts:

Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSEARCA:DBEF traded down $0.27 on Friday, reaching $36.88. 472,929 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 833,312. Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $34.16 and a 52-week high of $40.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.73 and a 200-day moving average of $36.69.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DBEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DBEF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.