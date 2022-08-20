Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) Receives $38.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $38.00.

YELP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Yelp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Yelp from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Yelp from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Yelp from $42.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Yelp from $40.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th.

Yelp Stock Performance

Shares of YELP opened at $35.81 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of 56.84 and a beta of 1.59. Yelp has a fifty-two week low of $26.28 and a fifty-two week high of $41.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.23.

Insider Activity at Yelp

Yelp ( NYSE:YELP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The local business review company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $298.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $284.30 million. Yelp had a net margin of 4.32% and a return on equity of 6.50%. The business’s revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Yelp will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO David A. Schwarzbach sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.70, for a total transaction of $59,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 207,220 shares in the company, valued at $6,154,434. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Yelp news, CTO Sam Eaton sold 10,605 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $318,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 213,215 shares in the company, valued at $6,396,450. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David A. Schwarzbach sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.70, for a total transaction of $59,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 207,220 shares in the company, valued at $6,154,434. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,605 shares of company stock worth $1,096,990 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Yelp by 7.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,257,853 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $281,675,000 after acquiring an additional 596,879 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Yelp by 7.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,519,344 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $69,962,000 after purchasing an additional 180,225 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Yelp by 27.6% in the second quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 2,086,809 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $57,951,000 after purchasing an additional 452,005 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Yelp by 10.0% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,815,225 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $61,901,000 after purchasing an additional 164,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Yelp by 3.2% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,805,860 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $50,149,000 after purchasing an additional 56,165 shares in the last quarter. 88.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Yelp Company Profile

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

Featured Stories

