YF Link Reaches 1-Day Volume of $108.00 (YFL)

YF Link (YFL) traded 17% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 20th. One YF Link coin can now be purchased for $9.11 or 0.00043129 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, YF Link has traded down 8.9% against the U.S. dollar. YF Link has a total market capitalization of $497,024.20 and $108.00 worth of YF Link was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004732 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,132.55 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004732 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004728 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00003711 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002419 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.70 or 0.00126339 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00032617 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 32.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.37 or 0.00101128 BTC.

YF Link Coin Profile

YFL is a coin. YF Link’s total supply is 57,000 coins and its circulating supply is 54,532 coins. YF Link’s official website is yflink.io. YF Link’s official Twitter account is @YFLinkio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for YF Link is medium.com/yflink.

YF Link Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The YFLINK or YFL governance token was introduced on August the 7th and fuses the LINK token with YFI liquidity mining mechanics. The YFI liquidity mining yield aggregator mechanics themselves were introduced recently in the form of the yearn.finance YFI token. “

