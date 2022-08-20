Youdao (NYSE:DAO) Announces Earnings Results

Youdao (NYSE:DAO – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($3.52) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.67) by ($0.85), Fidelity Earnings reports. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.66) EPS.
Youdao Stock Performance
DAO opened at $5.20 on Friday. Youdao has a fifty-two week low of $4.05 and a fifty-two week high of $17.77. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.92 and its 200 day moving average is $7.01.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Youdao from $13.00 to $5.20 in a research report on Friday, July 29th.
Youdao Company Profile
Youdao, Inc, an internet technology company, provides online services in the field of content, community, communication, and commerce in China. It operates through three segments: Learning Services, Smart Devices, and Online Marketing Services. The company provides various learning content, applications, and solutions, which cover topics and target people from various age groups for their learning needs through its websites and mobile applications.
