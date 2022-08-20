Youdao (NYSE:DAO) Announces Earnings Results

Youdao (NYSE:DAO – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($3.52) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.67) by ($0.85), Fidelity Earnings reports. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.66) EPS.

Youdao Stock Performance

DAO opened at $5.20 on Friday. Youdao has a fifty-two week low of $4.05 and a fifty-two week high of $17.77. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.92 and its 200 day moving average is $7.01.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Youdao from $13.00 to $5.20 in a research report on Friday, July 29th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Youdao

Youdao Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Youdao by 1,416.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 186,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $917,000 after acquiring an additional 174,096 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Youdao by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 248,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,223,000 after purchasing an additional 29,370 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Youdao by 45.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 49,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 15,463 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Youdao in the 2nd quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Youdao in the 2nd quarter worth about $126,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.27% of the company’s stock.

Youdao, Inc, an internet technology company, provides online services in the field of content, community, communication, and commerce in China. It operates through three segments: Learning Services, Smart Devices, and Online Marketing Services. The company provides various learning content, applications, and solutions, which cover topics and target people from various age groups for their learning needs through its websites and mobile applications.

