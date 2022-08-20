Youdao (NYSE:DAO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.85 EPS

Youdao (NYSE:DAO – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($3.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.67) by ($0.85), Fidelity Earnings reports. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.66) EPS.

Youdao Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of DAO opened at $5.20 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.01. Youdao has a 12 month low of $4.05 and a 12 month high of $17.77.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Youdao

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DAO. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Youdao during the first quarter valued at about $108,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Youdao by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 707,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,023,000 after acquiring an additional 71,475 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Youdao in the 1st quarter worth about $124,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Youdao by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 219,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,556,000 after acquiring an additional 6,552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Youdao in the 1st quarter worth about $87,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.27% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Youdao

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Youdao from $13.00 to $5.20 in a research note on Friday, July 29th.

Youdao, Inc, an internet technology company, provides online services in the field of content, community, communication, and commerce in China. It operates through three segments: Learning Services, Smart Devices, and Online Marketing Services. The company provides various learning content, applications, and solutions, which cover topics and target people from various age groups for their learning needs through its websites and mobile applications.

