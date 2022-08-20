ZENZO (ZNZ) Price Down 18.2% This Week

ZENZO (ZNZ) traded down 7.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 19th. During the last week, ZENZO has traded down 18.2% against the US dollar. ZENZO has a market cap of $144,141.68 and approximately $51.00 worth of ZENZO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZENZO coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0049 or 0.00000023 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002174 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.81 or 0.00107956 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.07 or 0.00033455 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00020561 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000590 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001459 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00000313 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.09 or 0.00251316 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.92 or 0.00032755 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 26% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000217 BTC.

ZENZO Coin Profile

ZENZO (CRYPTO:ZNZ) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Xevan

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 30th, 2018. ZENZO’s total supply is 83,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 29,667,006 coins. ZENZO’s official message board is medium.com/@zenzo_ecosystem. ZENZO’s official website is www.zenzo.io. The Reddit community for ZENZO is https://reddit.com/r/ZENZO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZENZO’s official Twitter account is @zenzo_ecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZENZO is an all-encompassing ecosystem designed specifically for gamers and game developers. The foundation is the dedicated Proof of Stake gaming blockchain, known as ZENZO Blockchain. The multi-faceted driving force within this network is the ZENZO Coin, known as ZNZ. “

ZENZO Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZENZO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZENZO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZENZO using one of the exchanges listed above.

